A thorough, dominating win over a bad team is exactly what you want out of the Washington State Cougars. And you got it over the Arizona Wildcats last weekend!

We’ll recap a big win in the desert and then preview a match-up that may loom very large for the Washington Huskies in Pullman this weekend with Christian Caple of The Athletic. Plus, some quick thoughts on the starts of both the basketball teams before our Dunderhead of the Week and Ask Michael Anything.

Thank you, as always, for listening!

