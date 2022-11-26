Welcome to the Apple Cup. For those who joined the bandwagon last year, welcome. For those who’ve been on the bandwagon for many more years, here we go again. Our Washington State Cougars battle the Washington Huskies tonight for state supremacy. It’s good vs. evil, gritty vs. elite, RVs vs. yachts.

It’s the Apple Cup. It’s.....

.....Bledsoe to Bobo, intended for Davis. It’s “Harvey down the sideline, look at this he’s gone!” It’s Chad Carpenter being just out of bounds. It’s the backwards pass—or so they officially ruled—that began a circus scene in Martin Stadium. It’s Andrew Furney and Nico Grasu hitting two of the greatest field goals in WSU history. It’s Ryan Leaf and his 1997 crew of Cougs holding up roses as WSU fans stormed the field in Husky Stadium.

It’s the late Elson Floyd telling the Martin Stadium crowd, “WE KICKED THE HUSKIES OUT OF THIS PLACE!”

It’s Kevin Lopina to Jared Karstetter, Alex Brink to Brandon Gibson, and Brock and Sam Huard to....you name it—they threw it to Cougar players a combined eight times.

It’s Gary Larsen dancing above Sonny Sixkiller after another sack. It’s the 1982 all-crimson Apple Cup that kept UW out of the Rose Bowl. It’s Jim Walden telling the world that, after UW complained about playing the Apple Cup late at night, when it gets dark, the good folks in Pullman simply turn on the lights.

It’s divided homes, purple vs. crimson, dogs vs. (ferocious) cats. It’s a fight over a medical school.

It’s WSU vs. UW, the Apple Cup. It’s nerves, energy, emotion, anger, euphoria, dread, excitement, relief, regret and plenty of other emotions.

Go Cougs.

Apple Cup weekend gets off to a great start

FINAL: No. 25 WSU 3, No. 24 UW 0 (27-25, 27-25, 25-20)



Rowdy crowd sets attendance record & carries Cougs to Apple Cup sweep. Next up !



Final stats & match recap ⤵️ https://t.co/kW8AgAuYPA — Cougar Volleyball (@WSUCougarVB) November 26, 2022

Cougs close regular season with sweep over 24th-ranked Huskies - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. — Laura Jansen finished Senior Night with a team-high 15 kills and Katy Ryan added 12 kills with zero errors (12-0-19, .632) as 25th-ranked Washington State volleyball (22-9, 14-6 Pac-12) wrapped up the 2022 regular season with a 27-25, 27-25, 25-20, sweep over 24th-ranked Washington (20-10, 12-8 Pac-12), in front of a record crowd Friday night in Bohler Gym.

