Cougs come from behind to defeat South Dakota State

After trailing South Dakota State 14-3 nearing the end of the first quarter, Washington State finally found their groove and used a 13-3 second quarter to get them back into the game and they never looked back. The Cougs notched their fifth win of the season on Monday with a 61-41 victory over the Jacks, holding them to their lowest point total this season. The Jacks upset #10 Louisville 65-55 last Monday.

The Cougs had four players scoring in double digits while shooting 40.7% from the field and hauling in 41 rebounds on the night. They went 12 of 18 from the line but struggled from deep as they managed to hit just 5 of their 21 shots from beyond the arc.

Johanna Teder finished her night with 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting. She added three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Bella Murekatete managed her third double-double of the young season as she finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Charlisse Leger-Walker went 4 of 13 from the field but went 4 of 4 from the line to give her 13 points on the night. She added five rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Tara Wallack rounded out the four to score in double digits as she finished with 10 points on 5 of 11 shooting. She added four rebounds, one block, and one steal.

The bench struggled for the Cougs in this one as they managed just one point and went 0 for 5 on the night. They did however add five rebounds and six assists. The one point came from a Astera Tuhina free throw late in the third quarter.

After trailing 16-8 after the first quarter, the Cougs turned it on and held the Jacks to just 3 points in the second quarter, all coming from free throws. They then outscored them again with a 23-10 third quarter. The Jacks were held to 27% shooting and had 13 turnovers on the night.

Next up for the Cougs is another home matchup as Montana comes to Pullman. That game will be streamed on the WSU website with the game scheduled to tip off at 6:00 pm.

Basketball:

Volleyball:

25th-ranked Washington State volleyball will play UNLV in San Diego on Thursday in the first round of the 64-team, single-elimination tournament.

25th-ranked Washington State (22-9, 14-6 Pac-12) volleyball was officially selected for an at-large bid into its seventh-consecutive NCAA DI Women’s Volleyball Tournament as revealed on the women’s volleyball selection show Sunday on ESPNU.

Football:

Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain

Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be.