Quartet of Cougars earn all-Pac-12 postseason volleyball honors

On Friday, WSU volleyball picked up one of the most memorable wins in recent memory, topping their rivals from Washington in a sweep in front of a standing room only crowd in Bohler Gym. The victory was just the start of what figures to be a week to remember for the Cougs. Just days later they were selected to play in their seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament. But before capping off the week by hitting the court on Thursday for first round action against UNLV, the team took a quick break to celebrate some well deserved good news.

Four Washington State volleyball players have earned a spot on the Pac-12 all-conference team. The honors were announced by the Pac-12 on Tuesday. Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer both picked up first-team honors, while Laura Jansen and Katy Ryan were named honorable mention All-Pac-12.

First team honors are nothing new for either Jehlarova or Timmer. Jehlarova, a senior from Czech Republic has been named first team all-conference four-times now in her storied career. She was also named Pac-12 freshman of the year in 2019. This season, Jehlarova continued her run as one of the top players both in the nation and in program history for the Cougs. Heading into postseason play, she ranked eighth in the country with 1.50 blocks per set. She also ranks second all-time for WSU in blocks per set (1.44), career block assists (478) and total blocks (592).

Timmer, meanwhile, is on the first-team list for the third time in her career. The senior has been on a tear in the final half of conference play this year, averaging more than 4.50 kills while hitting .317 over the final nine games on the regular season. She also moved up to ninth in WSU program history with 1,248 kills during her time in the crimson and grey.

Fifth-year transfer Laura Jansen and sophomore Katy Ryan also earned honorable mention honors. Jansen led WSU with more than 3.50 kills per set this season. Ryan, meanwhile, has been a leader all season in hitting percentage. She hit an incredible .632 in Friday’s sweep over UW, her seventh time this season posting a hitting percentage of .300 or higher. It’s the second career postseason honor for Ryan, who was named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team a season ago.

The Cougs had some great performances this season... But none of that matters now as the team turns their attention to postseason play. The 24th ranked Cougars will head to San Diego to play as a 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament this weekend. WSU will take on UNLV on Thursday evening at 5 p.m. on ESPN+. A win sets up a date with either 2nd seeded San Diego or Northern Colorado on Friday night.

