Washington State vs. Stanford: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington State Cougars look to get their season back on track this week in Palo Alto against the Stanford Cardinal.

After a 4-1 start to the year, WSU has lost three straight games to conference foes to put the Cougars at 4-4 and just 1-4 in conference. Stanford (3-5, 1-5 in Pac-12) is 2-1 in their past three games with a key win in Notre Dame being the highlight of the Stanford season thus far. The Cardinal could easily be 4-4 and winners of three of the past four if it weren’t for a miraculous last second win from Oregon State.

High noon kickoff this week with the first kick scheduled for 12:30 P.M. on the Pac-12 Network. You can stream the game on the Pac-12 website and on your favorite devices on the Pac-12 app.

The good folks at DraftKings have the Cougars a four-point favorite over the Cardinal. The over/under for total points is at 48.5 and the Cougars are -175 on the moneyline. A $175 bet on the Cougars wins you $100 if the Cougars win.

If the Cougars hope to return to a bowl game, this is a must-win. The Cougar defense should have no problem stopping a Stanford offense that is putting up just 23.6 points a game, but can the WSU offense finally get something to click has been the question for the back-half of this season. The Cardinal defense hasn’t been a brick wall this season, creating a great opportunity for WSU’s offense to get some momentum rolling.

Happy Cougar Football Saturday!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.