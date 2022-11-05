WSU seemingly in a must-win situation against Stanford

Good morning Coug fans. Our Washington State Cougars are in Palo Alto for the first time since 2018 to take on the Stanford Cardinal. We all remember how that 2018 game went. Let’s hope the end result is the same.

We’re not going through the normal list of players to watch this week because, as Jeff noted on Thursday, WSU is at a crossroads. Win two of the final four games on the schedule and WSU is headed to a bowl game once again. Win three, and WSU is headed to a bigger bowl game. Win all four, and not only is WSU on an Apple Cup bender, it’s headed to an even bigger bowl.

WSU has lost three in a row. All for losses this season have come to teams ranked in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings (Oregon State will leave that group next week). This game against Stanford will tell us a lot about what this WSU team really is.

So, the players to watch this week includes everyone from the head coach down to the water bottle holders. WSU’s woeful offensive line needs to play its best game of the season. Cam Ward needs time to find his receivers, preferably downfield much more often and not via screen pass every other snap.

The entire defense needs to keep Stanford to its ninth-place ranking in scoring offense in the Pac-12 (tied with WSU!). The secondary can’t give up any explosives. The kickers need to keep the ball in bounds.

Win this game, and WSU is back on track. Lose, and its prospects for postseason play get immensely lower even with three games remaining. You can’t lose to Stanford and call yourself a postseason team. Given that it’s election season, I’ll make this analogy: Today’s performance will go a long way in affecting consumer confidence heading into the final three weekends. Why does this feel like a must-win game?

Go Cougs.

Links

Football

STANFORD, Calif. – Before the season, a matchup at Stanford probably wasn’t among the games Washington State fans had circled on their calendars. Now, there’s no mistaking the importance of this one.

STANFORD, Calif. – If you’re a fan of high-scoring games featuring offensive fireworks, then this probably won’t be your kind of matchup.

Washington State defensive ends Ron Stone Jr., Brennan Jackson bring out strengths through friendly competition | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Both on the field and outside of their sport, Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson bring out the best in each other. For Washington State’s standout edge rushers, there’s an amicable rivalry “in everything we do,” Jackson said.

'We're gonna stay the course': In midst of offensive slump, Washington State coach Jake Dickert reaffirms belief in Air Raid | The Spokesman-Review

In evaluating Washington State’s 2022 offense, coach Jake Dickert is reminded of the Cougars’ defensive struggles in 2020.

Basketball

College basketball 2022-23: Offseason didn't go as planned, but Washington State men still appear to have winning pieces | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – In March, the Washington State basketball team wrapped up its best season in a decade. The Cougars bowed out of the NIT in the semifinal round, but they left the court at Madison Square Garden with a promising outlook for the 2022-23 season.

College basketball 2022-23: Washington State puts support behind sidelined teammates Myles Rice, Dishon Jackson | The Spokesman-Review

On Sept. 29, Washington State reserve guard Myles Rice announced that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer that will disrupt his basketball career.

College basketball 2022-23: As Washington State aspires for more, even more will fall on Charlisse Leger-Walker | The Spokesman-Review

Can Charlisse Leger-Walker do even more this year for Washington State? It hardly seems possible. In the last two seasons, no one in the Pac-12 Conference has scored more points or made more of an impact than the junior guard from New Zealand.

Cougs open the 2022-23 Season this Monday against Loyola Marymount - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State women’s basketball team kicks off its fifth season under the direction of Head Coach Kamie Ethridge this Monday, November 7,

Volleyball

Cougs finish off season sweep over Oregon State - Washington State University Athletics

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Laura Jansen (14), Magda Jehlarova (13), and Pia Timmer (11) each had double-digit kills in the 11th sweep of the season for Washington State.

Soccer

Friday Soccer Postponed to Saturday Due to Weather - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State women's soccer match against the Washington Huskies, originally scheduled for Friday evening, was postponed to Saturday, Nov. 5.