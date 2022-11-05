UW 3, WSU 2: Regular season comes to an end after disappointing stretch

In a game that was supposed to take place on Friday night but got postponed to Saturday at noon, the Cougs could not come up with enough offense as they dropped the regular season finale to Washington 3-2. The Cougs will finish their regular season with a 8-7-4 record and have not won a game in over a month. This is the first time since 1996 that the Huskies came into Pullman and left with a victory.

Margie Detrizio got the scoring started early with a header off of a corner kick by Grayson Lynch. Washington goalkeeper Olivia Sekany had no shot at getting a hand on it as Detrizio went top shelf on the opposite corner to give the Cougs a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute.

The Huskies answered rather quickly when Mckenzie Weinert brought in a pass from midfield from Shae Holmes at the top of the box. Weinert got behind Aaqila McLyn and received in the pass and shot across the body of Cougar goalkeeper Nadia Cooper to find the back of the net.

Detrizio set up Lily Boyden for her second goal of the season in the 31st minute to give the Cougs their lead back. Boyden got it around two Husky defenders and the goalkeeper from the right side of the box. The assist from Detrizio was her team leading sixth assist this year.

Just like last time, Washington responded quickly and pulled it even once again. Cooper was pulled off goal after blocking a shot. The rebound was passed around a few times before Summer Yates got a shot off to an empty net in the 38th minute.

The game would stay tied for the next half hour of play before Kelsey Branson broke the tie and gave the Huskies the game winning goal in the 70th minute. Branson received in the cross and worked her way to the left side of the goal and shot it across the body of Watson and into the net.

In all, the Cougs were outshot 18-15 and had 5 less shots on goal than the Huskies. A complete flip from the first few games of the season. The Cougs have now lost or tied in their last 8 games this season after starting out 8-1-2.