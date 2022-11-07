WSU open the favorites over ASU

Happy victory Monday Coug fans!

Your Washington State Cougars sit one win away from bowl eligibility and welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils to the coldest stadium in the Pac-12 North. Freezing temperatures are in the mix for Saturdays game in anticipation of freezing the Sun Devils.

Last week, WSU (5-4, 2-4 in Pac-12) had some fun at Stanford (3-6, 1-6), blowing out the Cardinal 52-14. ASU (3-6, 2-4) tried to rally late in their game against UCLA but ultimately fell short, losing 50-36.

Back home in Pullman, the Cougars open as a 8.5 point favorite over the Sun Devils on DraftKings. The over/under for total points in the game is set at an even 56 points and the Cougs are -330 on the money line. It would take a $330 bet on the Cougars to win $100 on a Cougar victory.

The Cougars improved their record against the spread last week to 6-3 after their 38 point victory over Stanford, a team they were only favored by four to beat. Arizona State is a modest 4-5 against the spread but have failed to cover in their past two games against UCLA and Colorado. The over has been hot for ASU, hitting four times in their past five games after starting the season with five straight under results. WSU hit the over for the second time all season last week, covering the sub-50 total by themselves.

Saturday will mark ASU’s first trip up to Pullman since 2015. The Cougars played the Sun Devils in Tempe the past three meetings and now finally get to host ASU in a place the Sun Devils have struggled before. ASU last beat WSU in Pullman in 2013 and are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games in Pullman. WSU has covered the spread in their last four home games this season.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.