Coug volleyball splits with the Oregon schools

The Washington State volleyball team traveled to Oregon this last weekend to start the second half of their season. The Cougs split the weekend with a win over Oregon State (25-19,25-19,25-22) on Friday night and lost to Oregon (25-20, 23-25, 23-25).

Oregon State Match- Friday, Nov 4

In a sweeping fashion, the Cougs came out with a dominant performance to get the job done in Corvallis.

Set 1

After an early 5-1 lead, WSU continued its rain of attacks against the Beavers. At one point the Cougs were ahead 15-8. The Beavs had a short comeback, but it would be short-lived. The Beavs did go on a short 4-0 scoring run, but it wouldn’t be enough. The Cougs immediately responded with a 4-1 scoring sequence. After Wazzu went up 21-14 there would be nine more points in the set. The Cougs finished 25-19 to take the first set. Laura Jansen had five kills in the set which was the highest kill tally in a set for the Cougs.

Set 2

The Beavs took early lead in the second set, but the Cougs came back to take a dominant presence and the momentum in the set after taking the lead 14-13. After going back and forth, the Cougs once again took the lead with a score of 16-15. After a tie 19-19, the Cougs scored six consecutive points and won the second set, 25-19.

Set 3

It would be a close third set as the Beavs tried to stay alive and force a fourth set, but the Cougs took care of business. Both teams battled back and forth for points. With the Cougs ahead 14-10, WSU went on a four-point scoring spree to extend the scoring gap. The Beavs tried to come back and win it, but the Cougs already had the momentum to finish and won 25-22.

Three Cougs had double-digit kills. Jansen had 14, a team-high, followed by Magda Jehlarova with 13, and Pia Timmer who had 11.

As a team, the Cougs would have an overall hitting percentage of .327. The Cougs did struggle with serving with 12 service errors.

After winning in Corvallis, WSU would then travel to the University of Oregon to take on the No. 16 Ducks.

Oregon Match- Sunday, Nov. 6

The Cougs battled hard with the Ducks but ultimately fell in four sets.

Set 1

WSU jumped out to an early 4-0 run to take an early lead. The Cougs started to get a little bit of a scoring run and the score would end up being 17-13. Wazzu outscored the Ducks 3-1 late in the set to win 25-20. Timmer had five kills in the first set to help the Cougs.

Set 2

The Cougs found themselves down by eight points, but scored four straight to close the gap to 23-19. The margin proved to be too much to overcome as the Ducks got to 25 first but the Cougs did have an impressive comeback win to almost force a potential fifth set.

Set 3

This would prove to be another close set for the Cougs. Oregon once again took an early lead, but the Cougs took momentum at key points of the set to put points on the board and continue to close the scoring gap. After two back-to-back Timmer kills, the score was 24-23. At set point, the Ducks Mini Colyer scored the final point. The Cougs lost the set 25-23.

Set 4

This would be the most critical and exciting set of the match. The Ducks went on an early lead for the third set in a row. It would be Timmer that would start a 9-2 scoring run for the Cougs. This would tie the set at 16 a piece. WSU took a late lead at 20-18 but Oregon came back to win two points to get to 22-20. The Cougs and Ducks battled back and forth between the leads and ties, but the Ducks stopped the Cougs at 23 points and took the last two to win the match 25-23.

Timmer would have 19 kills, while Jansen had 17. Katy Ryan would have five blocks, which were a team-high.

This loss ended the three-match winning streak the Cougs had over the Ducks. The Cougs had a higher hitting percentage and more blocks than their opponent in a losing match. Karly Basham had 15 digs and scored her 34th ace of the season which is a career-high of Basham. Argentina Ung recorded four kills as well as 52 assists.

The Cougs will be heading to play the Arizona schools for the last road trip of the season. The ASU match will be on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. and Arizona on Sun Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.

