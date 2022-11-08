Coug women come out hot in 52-point victory over Loyola Marymount

The Washington State women got off to a hot start in the season opener on Monday afternoon in a 93-41 victory over Loyola Marymount. The Cougs led for all but :28 seconds of the game and gave head coach Kamie Ethridge her fourth straight regular season opener victory.

Every Coug that stepped on the court on Monday scored at least 2-points but it was Bella Murekatete who finished with the game high 18-points. She went 8 for 13 from the field and added 5 rebounds and an assist in her 20 minutes of play. Charlisse Leger-Walker went 7 of 12 from the field for 16 points and 7 rebounds with 6 assists.

Ula Motuga got hot from deep and all 15 of her points came from beyond the arc as she went 5-6 from three. She added 7 rebounds and an assist in her 22 minutes. Tara Wallack was the fourth Coug to score in double digits as she added 11-points on her 4 of 12 shooting.

Freshman guard Astera Tuhina finished with a team high 8 assists, which sets the Washington State record for most assists in a debut game. She added 6 rebounds and 7-points, most of which came from a team high 5 free throws.

In all, the Cougs shot 58.6% from the field and went 11 for 21 from beyond the arc. They hauled in 46 rebounds and managed 16 assists in the victory and managed a 20-point run in the fourth quarter. The defense held the Lions offense to 8-points or less in the second and third quarters and gave up 13 in each of the other two quarters.

The Cougs will look to keep up the momentum on Friday when they head to San Francisco. Tip off is scheduled for 1:00 pm and will be on the WCC Network. They will then return home for a matchup with Prairie View A&M at noon on Sunday.

Basketball:

The Washington State women’s basketball team put on an offensive clinic in its 2022-23 season opener, as the Cougars scored the fourth-most points in a game under Head Coach Kamie Ethridge en route to a 93-41 victory over Loyola Marymount.

Football:

Pac-12 Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva - Football Week 10

The Pac-12 today announced its 2022 football season’s 10th weekly performance awards, presented by Nextiva.

Washington State loses standout left tackle Jarrett Kingston to season-ending injury

Jarrett Kingston, the starting left tackle for Washington State’s football team and unquestionably the most consistent player on the Cougars’ offensive line, will miss the remainder of the season due to a lower-body injury sustained in the first half of WSU’s blowout win over Stanford on Saturday.

Jaden Hicks Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Washington State safety Jaden Hicks was named the Pac-12 Conference Freshman Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Cougars Set to Host Arizona State on Family Weekend

Washington State returns to Gesa Field for a Saturday afternoon matchup against Arizona State. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.