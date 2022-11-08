The doom and gloom brought on by a losing streak is gone in a flash as the Washington State Cougars put together a string of great performances across football and basketball over the past few days.

That’s right! It’s basketball season! And the total point margin of the three games from Saturday to Monday — football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball — was 112 points. We are so unbelievably jacked, and we couldn’t wait to record last night. Excitement abounds.

As usual, it’s long! Don’t worry, we take care of men’s basketball and football in the first 45 minutes if that’s all you’re into. (Smiley face.)

