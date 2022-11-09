I wonder how’s it going to be / When it goes down / How’s it going to be / When you’re not around / How’s it going to be / When you found out there was nothing / Between you and me / ‘Cause I don’t care / How’s it going to be

Man, how bad does David Shaw and the Stanford Cardinal want to write a break up song and mean it with the Washington State Cougars right now?

Another edition of the CougCenter Hour is here to tickle your ears with joy. We’ll review an incredible win for the Cougs in Palo Alto as they picked up their sixth straight victory over the Cardinal. Then, a preview of the Arizona State Sun Devils with friend of the program Brad Denny from the Speak of the Devils podcast.

We end, as always, with our Dunderhead of the Week and Ask Michael Anything.

Thank you for listening!

