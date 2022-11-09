Trio of WSU soccer players take home Pac-12 postseason honors

WSU soccer didn’t exactly have the season they were hoping for this year. But, on Tuesday, a trio of WSU stars got some good news with the announcement of the Pac-12 postseason honors.

The conference announced this week that Junior Margie Detrizio, senior Mykiaa Minniss and freshman Lily Boyden have all picked up All-Pac-12 postseason honors. Detrizio earned second team honors, Minniss was named to the third team, while Boyden earned an all-freshman team nod.

Detrizio was the star of the show for the Cougars most of this season on her way to second-team All-Pac-12 honors. The junior posted a team-high 28 points, along with a team-high 11 goals. She also ranked in the top-three conference wide in points, goals, shots and shots on target.

While Detrizio is bringing home her first All-Conference honor, Minniss is a grizzled veteran on this list. The senior earned all-conference honors for the fourth time in her career, picking up third-team recognition this time. During WSU’s season finale last week, the fifth-year senior started her 92nd career match, setting a new program record. The defender is the first WSU player to earn four all-conference honors since current NWSL star Morgan Weaver did it from 2016-2019.

From the veteran leader to the rising star, Boyden continued WSU’s tradition of placing a player on the All-Freshman team. The Salt Lake City native becomes the ninth WSU freshman in the last 10 seasons to earn the honor. In total this season, Boyden finished with two goals and three assists, making 18 appearances for the Cougs.

The Cougs finished the year a disappointing 8-7-4. They’ll look to bounce back next year, and that road starts with the spring season coming up in just a few weeks.

Three Cougar Soccer Standouts Earn All-Pac-12 Honors - Washington State University Athletics

