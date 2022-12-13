Cougs land trio of commits on Monday

While Washington State is preparing for a bowl game this weekend against Fresno State, head coach Jake Dickert and company have not forgotten about recruiting. Three future Cougs committed to play in the Crimson and Gray on Monday. Nathan Gates out of Huntington Beach, California, Leo Pulalasi from Lakewood, Washington, and Kapena Gushiken from Saddleback College in Southern California all announced their intentions to sign with the Cougs.

Gates, a 6’5” 280-lb offensive tackle, announced early on Monday via twitter. He chose the Cougs over offers from Arizona State, Fresno State, UNLV, and six others. He helped anchor an offensive line that went 9-1 in the regular season before losing in the first round of the playoffs. In a pass heavy offense, their quarterback threw for 3,052 yards and averaging just over 280 yards per game.

After an amazing visit at Washing State University I have made the decision to become a Cougar!! Thank you to all of the coaching staff for making me feel at home. #WashingtonState #committed @AllegianceOL @EdisonChargerFB @GregBiggins @Sunset_Rewind pic.twitter.com/p1IcdkIUut — Nathan gates (@Nathangates13) December 12, 2022

Pulalasi, a running back/linebacker from Lakes High School in Lakewood, was the next to commit. After being committed to BYU since June, the 6’1” 205-lb athlete decommitted on December 8th a few weeks after being in Pullman for the Apple Cup. He is ranked as the 13th best athlete in Washington and 97th in the Nation. According to Max Preps, he tallied 762 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground and 391 receiving yards and 7 receiving touchdowns. On defense he added 40 tackles, 5 for a loss, and had one interception in his nine games. He chose the Cougs over BYU, Army, Oregon State, and 6 others.

Gushiken, a 5’11” 180-lb corner who is originally from Pukalani, Hawaii announced late Monday on twitter. In his two years at Saddleback College he tallied 34 tackles and 14 passes broken up. He chose the Cougs over offers from Cal, Arkansas State, Hawaii, and 13 others.

