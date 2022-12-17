How To Watch: Washington State vs Fresno State | Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl

Get up Cougar fans!
Your Washington State Cougars are set to close the books on the 2022 season against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl.
Kickoff is at 12:30 P.M. PST on ESPN. You can stream the game on the ESPN website, on the ESPN app on your favorite devices. Looking for a streaming service to watch the game and the rest of bowl season? Check out Sling TV.
The Bulldogs are now up to four point favorites after being the game was listed as a pick em earlier on DraftKings. WSU is +160 on the money line. A $100 bet on the Cougs wins $160 if WSU emerges as the Jimmy Kimmel champs. The total points is 53.
Need a quick preview of the game? Click here!
Jeff and Craig also previewed the game, paid tribute to Mike Leach and much more on the latest episode of Podcast vs Everyone, which you can find here.
Happy Cougar Football Saturday!
