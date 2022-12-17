How To Watch: Washington State vs Fresno State | Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl

Get up Cougar fans!

Your Washington State Cougars are set to close the books on the 2022 season against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl.

Kickoff is at 12:30 P.M. PST on ESPN. You can stream the game on the ESPN website, on the ESPN app on your favorite devices. Looking for a streaming service to watch the game and the rest of bowl season? Check out Sling TV.

Washington State football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Cougars, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, $20+ for extra package.) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Washington State football this season.

The Bulldogs are now up to four point favorites after being the game was listed as a pick em earlier on DraftKings. WSU is +160 on the money line. A $100 bet on the Cougs wins $160 if WSU emerges as the Jimmy Kimmel champs. The total points is 53.

Need a quick preview of the game? Click here!

Jeff and Craig also previewed the game, paid tribute to Mike Leach and much more on the latest episode of Podcast vs Everyone, which you can find here.

Happy Cougar Football Saturday!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.