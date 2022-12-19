Cougar Calendar: what’s up this week?

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

I’m coming to you live from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, one hour down of my five hour layover, headed back to Oregon for the holiday season. Each time I’m given the unique opportunity to be stuck in this particular airport, I grow fonder and fonder of free wifi and airport bars. Do you guys have any exciting holiday plans?

Because the Cougs sure do!

Your Washington State Cougars have a great week ahead of them, so let’s get your calendar ready.

TONIGHT, Monday December 19th at 5:00pm PT, Women’s basketball takes on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Islanders are currently 5-5, 5th in the Southland conference standings. Their category leaders in terms of points per game go to guard Makinna Serrata, with 11.3, and Alecia Westbrook, with 8.8. Corpus Christi split their two games against University of Texas Rio Grande Valley down the middle, losing the first game 65-68 in overtime, but winning the second 65-58. After that, they’ve succeeded against St. Thomas and Texas State, but I’ll be the first to admit I’m not exactly familiar with the dynamics of those Texas schools. Follow along on ESPN+!

Up next, this Wednesday, December 21st at 10:30am PT, Women’s basketball is back, continuing their Texas streak playing against University of Houston. This matchup is particularly awkward, as they have ripped off our mascot. I know, I know, I’m outraged too. However, the knockoff Cougars are currently 3-9. Their leading scorer is averaging 15.1 points per game, with a FG% of .382. This game will also be on ESPN+! Considering adding that subscription to my streaming service Rolodex. See, fellow CougCenter contributors? I know what a Rolodex is. I can hang!

On Thursday, December 22nd at 6:00pm PT, Men’s Basketball takes on George Washington University. My friend and colleague Bryce will likely have a lengthy preview, so I’ll let all of you eagerly await that. You’ll be able to follow along on ESPN2!

The GW game will determine the rest of the Christmas Weekend schedule, as it kicks off the 2022 Diamond Head Classic! Again- I’ll leave up to Bryce to properly explain, but WSU Men’s Hoops could be under your tree this Christmas if they play their cards right!

I hope everyone has an excellent week, a happy and safe holiday surrounded by loved ones, whoever they may be! Go Cougs!