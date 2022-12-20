Cougs use big second half to take down Islanders 75-49

Washington State led by just 8 at the half before outscoring Texas A&M - Corpus Christi 36-18 in the second half to give them their ninth win on the season with a 75-49 victory. Four Cougs finished with double digits, led by Charlisse Leger-Walker and Tara Wallack who each had 20.

Leger-Walker went 7-13 from the field and 5-10 from deep. She added 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals. She now has scored in double digits in 17 of her last 18 games dating back to last season and it is the fifth time this season she has logged 6 assists.

Wallack, a Sophomore, went 9-12 from the field and had 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in her performance. It is her first time scoring in double digits since she put up 10 against Montana on December 2nd.

Ula Motuga finished with 12 and hit both of her threes she took and had 7 rebounds and 2 blocks as well. Freshman Kyra Gardner was the fourth Coug to score in Double digits as she put up 10 points while logging 2 blocks, 2 steals, and 2 rebounds.

As a team, the Cougs dominated the stat book. They had 22 assists compared to the Islanders 11, 37 rebounds while the Islanders had 33, 14 steals while giving up the ball just 8 times, and out-blocked them 8-3.

It is the third time the Cougs have held their opponent to less than 50 points this year. After letting the Islanders hang in it for the first half, the Cougs held them to just 4 of 22 from the field over the final 20 minutes.

The Cougs will stay down in Texas for a matchup with Houston on Wednesday at 10:30am on ESPN+ before getting the Christmas break and will return back home on December 30th with a matchup against Utah.

Football:

Backup Washington State receiver Anderson Grover enters NCAA transfer portal | The Spokesman-Review

Anderson Grover, a reserve Washington State receiver who occasionally rotated into the Cougs' lineup this season, announced Monday through Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston enters NCAA transfer portal | The Spokesman-Review

Jarrett Kingston, a three-year starter on Washington State’s offensive line and the team’s top performer up front this season, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Basketball:

