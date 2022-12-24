Washington State looks to bring Frank Maile’s defensive expertise to the Palouse

Happy holidays, Coug fans! I bet you didn't expect a potential new coaching hire under your trees this year, although Jake Dickert did hint at some cryptic presents in the tweet below...

Early Christmas Presents coming to all COUGs. Let’s go!!! #ToThePalou23 — Jake Dickert (@CoachDickert) December 24, 2022

The Cougs are expected to orchestrate Frank Maile's journey north from Boise State to Washington State’s coaching staff as a defensive end / edge coach. Very exciting!

We heard it from Pete Thamel (tweet below), but my friend/CougCenter colleague Scott Cresswell speculated it earlier, so I’m crediting Scott too. Sharing is caring, especially around the holidays.

Sources: Washington State finalizing a deal to make former Boise DL coach Frank Maile the school’s new defensive ends coach. He’s a former assistant and interim head coach (2018/2020) at Utah State and has coached the defensive line at Vanderbilt. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 24, 2022

Coach Maile would replace A.J. Cooper, who headed home to warmer Arizona State. We wish him well but hope to beat him come football season!

Maile is the former assistant head coach and defensive line coach at Boise State, the announcement of his resignation happened yesterday, 12/23. He spent two seasons there, following a lengthy tenure at Utah State. His time with the Aggies ranged from playing there himself, to interim head coaching. During this time, he led the Aggies to a victory in the New Mexico Bowl against North Texas, and they crushed ‘em 52-13!

WSU’s potential new edge coach got his start working as a graduate assistant with the Aggies football team, and earned a promotion to defensive line coach in 2011. He then went on to coach at Vanderbilt in 2014 in the same position. His time in Tennessee didn’t last long, and he was back in Utah in 2016 as the assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator, AND defensive line coach. Talk about a man with many hats! His time at Utah State brought him to Boise, and now hopefully to Wazzu!

His 2018 defensive squad at Utah was a thing of beauty. They had 32 turnovers forced (wow), and 22 interceptions, along with six defensive touchdowns, which placed them third in the NCAA. This is especially exciting, considering our own defensive squad operates under the “when they’re on, they’re ON.” I’m excited to see what dynamic he might bring to the edges!

In 2019, Maile’s focus was with the tight ends, oddly enough. Four of them earned All-Mountain West honors, including Caleb Repp, former Utah State player, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons.

During his time at Boise State, Maile cultivated quite the linebacker and defensive lineman success. Seven different members of the team registered sacks, including Scott Matlock, who went on to become a 2021 All-Mountain West Second-Team honoree. Matlock recorded seven sacks himself, which led the team.

This would make for a very Merry Christmas for the defense, so get ready to give him a warm Coug welcome! Happy holidays!