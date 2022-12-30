Pac 12 Schools New Year’s Resolutions

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Before we start, I just want to express my condolences and sympathies again to the University of Idaho community. As many of you might have seen, a suspect is finally in custody. This can obviously stir up a lot of emotions for many people, and in the event that you or a loved one needs any extra help, there are resources here. Or, in a more generalized sense, reach out to loved ones (or me!), times like these require community. It’s not lost on me how close this hits to our community as well.

There is simply no easy transition from that to jokes. But we shall try.

Here is what I assume, if each schools football program was personified, the New Year’s Resolutions would be for the Pac-12. Again I am still including USC/UCLA because they aren’t out the door yet! Stuck with us a little longer.

Oregon State University

Finally get the nation-wide clout they deserve.

University of Oregon

Win a competitive football game by a margin of more than 2 points.

Cal

Go to a bowl game.

Stanford

Win more than three games.

Washington State

Run less screen passes (please I am begging you).

University of Washington

Not lose humiliatingly to an Arizona school (I actually hope they don’t follow this).

USC

Leave the Pac-12. Oh wait!

UCLA

Leave the Pac-12. Oh wait!

Colorado

Be able to be distinguished from Colorado State.

Utah

Win the Rose Bowl (this counts since the game is on January 2nd).

Arizona State

Stop bouncing between going either 8-5, or under 3 wins.

Arizona

Nab an impressive quarterback.

Please take this with a grain of salt! I hope everyone is gearing up to have a safe and happy New Year!! Remember to drink water too. Go Cougs!