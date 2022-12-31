Basketball double header turns into double downer

Good morning Coug fans, and Happy New Year’s Eve. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams were back home last night, and both couldn’t upset teams ranked no. 11. It was a double header Friday at Beasley Coliseum, and WSU went 0-2.

First, the men. Nate already recapped the game, so I won’t go into too many details, but WSU led no. 11 UCLA nearly the entire game before going cold from the field in the game’s final 7:23 (!). That kind of drought was brutal, and UCLA was able to escape to L.A. with the one-point victory.

This WSU team is so confusing. They play like they did last night against UCLA, and they gave then-no. 11 Baylor a scare earlier this month. They also have an uncanny loss to Prairie View A&M and left their offense in their Hawaii hotel in a loss to Hawaii. This team is dealing with some tough absences in Dishon Jackson and Myles Rice, and they sit at 5-9. Methinks this won’t be the year they get back to the NCAA Tournament. Just a hunch.

Meanwhile, WSU football head coach Jake Dickert was in attendance and wasn’t afraid to share his thoughts on the officiating:

This team plays hard and scrappy and best ball is still ahead. Big Mo has stayed and Coach Smith and staff have really developed his game. This team will be tough down the stretch. And PAC officials are the same in bball. #GoCougs https://t.co/EQs2p3Rioc — Jake Dickert (@CoachDickert) December 31, 2022

Perhaps, Jake. But the seven-plus minutes of field goal-less basketball were worse.

As for the women, they opened the double header by hosting no. 11 Utah and losing 71-66. Charlisse Ledger-Walker was not in the lineup due to a family matter back home, and her presence may have been the difference. We’ll never know!

Who was in the lineup, though? That would be Bella Murekatete and Kaia Woods, despite facing potential third degree misdemeanor theft charges stemming from an alleged theft at the local Wal-Mart. Murekatete nearly stole the game for WSU, though, scoring 20 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Here’s what WSU head coach Kamie Ethridge said after the game, per The Spokesman-Review:

“(I) became aware of it yesterday and it is still in a limbo of gathering real information and details, so I can’t really say any more,” she said. “I’m just really cautious to overstep and do anything before I really know anything that is reality, and completely reality. I think it’s just like anything – everything just has a process and I’ve got to be patient and not overstep. That’s how we’ll handle it and I think things will become clearer as it goes and, obviously, decisions will be made.”

So, not exactly the way WSU wanted to end 2022. Here’s to a better start to 2023!

