WSU and Fresno State a toss-up in LA Bowl according to oddsmakers

Happy bowl season Coug fans!

Yesterday, your Washington State Cougars accepted a bid to play the Mountain West champion Fresno State Bulldogs in the Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl on December 17th at 12:30 P.M!

The good folks at DraftKings believe the game is a pretty even matchup with the spread at a pick em. Meaning no team is favored more than the other. The total points is set at 55 and the money line has yet to be set, but with the spread at a pick ‘em, it basically works as the money line until the spread moves one way or the other.

Fresno State finished an 8-4 regular season with a dominant win in Boise, Idaho over the Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West championship game. The Bulldogs are 6-7 against the spread and have hit the over in seven of their 13 games this season. WSU finished the season with a 8-4 record against the spread and hit the over in three of their 12 games, including their last matchup against Washington.

WSU is making their seventh straight bowl appearance, but haven’t exactly performed outstanding in that stretch. The Cougars boast a 2-5 record in their last seven bowl games. In better news for WSU’s bettors, the Cougars have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games following a straight up loss. The Bulldogs are appearing in a bowl game for the second straight year and fourth time in the last five full seasons. Fresno State has won their last three bowl games in Hawaii, Las Vegas and New Mexico.

With the transfer portal season beginning, theres a good chance a handful of players will not be suited up in Los Angeles for both teams. WSU will be without starting receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie, who announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal earlier today, as well as linebacker Travion Brown who declared earlier in the week.