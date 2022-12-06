Transfer Portal Update: seven test the waters

Seven Washington State athletes decided to enter the transfer portal on Monday now that the it has officially opened. De’Zhaun Stribling, Donovan Ollie, Eric Wilder, Adrian Shepherd, Gabriel Lopez, Gavin Barthiel, and Justin Lohrenz all announced that they would be entering the portal joining Xavier Ward, Travion Brown, and Jouvensly Bazil who all announced they would be entering either last week or earlier this season.

While these seven entered their name into the portal, it is not always a guarantee that they are leaving. I saw a stat around 3:00 pm on Monday that said 722(!!) players entered their name into the transfer portal in one single day, blowing past the previous high of 270 that was set on November 21st. With most schools hovering around 100 players per team, the portal could fill roughly seven schools. Is the grass always greener on the other side? In most cases that answer is no and some of these athletes may find that out and opt to return to Washington State.

Stribling, the Cougs top receiver this past year, finished with 51 receptions for 602 yards and 5 touchdowns. While he led the team this year, there was a bit of disappointment that came following his Freshman campaign that earned him on the All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention list.

Ollie, a redshirt Sophomore, finished third on the team with 43 receptions for 491 yards and 3 touchdowns. He slowed down toward the end of this season as he had 12 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown over the final 6 games.

Wilder, a 6-6 offensive lineman from Syracuse, Utah, took a redshirt year this season and did not appear in any games.

I’m grateful for my time here at Washington State, but I have decided to enter the transfer portal. — Eric Wilder (@ericwilder50) December 5, 2022

Shepherd, a redshirt Freshman from Wichita Falls, Texas, appeared in 6 games this past season as a backup safety and tallied four tackles on the year.

Officially entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility.



Jeremiah 29:11 AGTG pic.twitter.com/sS7rd6Nwc8 — †heReal$hep (@ADShep_) December 5, 2022

Lopez, an EDGE rusher who has appeared in 11 games in his career, was behind Ron Stone Jr., Brennan Jackson, Quinn Roff, and a few others on the depth chart this year. With both Stone and Jackson announcing their return, the redshirt freshman is opting to find a new home with more guaranteed playing time.

Officially entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/unyUERJpu2 — Gabriel Lopez (@Lopez5412_Lopez) December 5, 2022

Barthiel, appeared in five games this past season but did not record any stats. The linebacker from Lakeland, Florida flipped to WSU from Georgia Tech and was the 49th ranked outside linebacker in the 2021 class.

I have entered the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/blTljfVwOu — Gavin Barthiel™️ (@GBarthiel) December 6, 2022

Lohrenz, another EDGE rusher, has not been with the team all season but made the announcement official on Monday. He appeared in six games since signing with the Cougs back in 2020.

Football:

Washington State receivers De'Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie, both two-year starters, enter the transfer portal | The Spokesman-Review

Locally: Washington State volleyball players Magda Jehlarova, Pia Timmer selected to all-conference first team | The Spokesman-Review

The honors keep coming for Washington State volleyball standout Magda Jehlarova. Last week the senior from Prerov, Czech Republic, was named Pac-12 volleyball Scholar Athlete of the year and first-team All-Pac-12 Conference.

Transfer portal tracker: Live updates on Washington State's roster movement | The Spokesman-Review

The winter transfer portal window opened on Monday Dec. 5, ushering a wave of players around the country to seek out new teams until the window closes on Jan. 18.

Basketball:

WSU hits the road for a contest at Portland this Wednesday

The Washington State women’s basketball team hits the road for a quick two-game road trip that begins this Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Portland. Tip-off against the Pilots is set for 6 p.m. PT and will air live on WCCSports.com.

Cougs Host Norse in Final Nonconference Home Game

WSU returns to its nonconference schedule, hosting Northern Kentucky, Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. from Beasley Coliseum. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Washington and marks the first all-time meeting between the Cougs and the Norse.