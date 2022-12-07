First team pick Daiyan Henley headlines WSU’s All-Pac-12 selections

2022 was Daiyan Henley’s first, and only, season for Washington State, but the redshirt senior linebacker made sure that he left his mark. And, on Tuesday, the Pac-12 honored his efforts naming him to the first-team all-conference squad.

The Nevada transfer was one of ten WSU players to pick up postseason All-Pac-12 recognition. Henley was the only player picked to the first team, making the squad as a linebacker, and he also added a second team selection as a special teams/all-purpose star. He was joined on the second team by his teammates Ron Stone Jr. (edge) and Brennan Jackson (edge). Seven other Cougs picked up honorable mention nods including Robert Ferrel (punt returner), Nick Haberer (punter), Jarrett Kingston (left tackle), Armani Marsh (defensive back), Chau Smith-Wade (cornerback), Cameron Ward (quarterback) and Nakia Watson (running back).

Of course, the first teamer is the headliner of this list. Henley is WSU’s first linebacker to earn first team honors since Will Derting did it back in 2003. Heading into next week’s bowl game, Henley is second in the Pac-12 with 106 tackles and third in the conference with 12 tackles for loss. He also leads the team with 6 special teams tackles, helping him earn that second team honor as an all-purpose player as well. The Butkus Award finalist is also looking to add that award to his resume when it’s announced later today.

Henley is joined on the second team list by a pair of his defensive teammates in Stone Jr. and Jackson. The all-conference honor is the second in a row for Stone, who earned first team recognition last season. The redshirt junior posted 31 tackled this season and is second in the Pac-12 with 11 quarterback hits. Jackson, meanwhile, is picking up his third career all-conference award after earning honorable mention nods each of the last two seasons. The redshirt junior finished the regular season fifth in the Pac-12 with 11 tackles for loss including a team best 5 sacks.

These three, along with their seven honor mention honoree teammates, will have one more opportunity this season to hit the first in the crimson and gray. The Cougs will take on Fresno State in the LA Bowl on December 17 in Sofi Stadium.

PULLMAN – In his first and only season as a Pac-12 player, Daiyan Henley was one of the conference’s top performers.

