CougCenter Wrapped: a song for each season

Good morning, Coug fans!

I’m thrilled to be writing my silly Friday articles again. I hope my new title didn’t make anyone think we’d be getting more serious- if anything, we’re getting sillier.

It was just Spotify Wrapped season, and mine was a little all over the place! I’ll expose myself here for the content, it was a lot of One Direction music. It’s been a weird year.

However, I found myself reflecting on all the sports we got to see this year, and I thought I’d assign each of the athletic seasons a song. Also, I chose this picture of Coach Dickert for his little headphone set he wears- I know it isn’t used for listening to music, but it’s the closest thing I could find.

Let’s begin, shall we?

Football - Love Is A Losing Game, Amy Winehouse

‘Til the chips were down, know you’re a gambling man, love is a losing hand. I knew this season needed Amy. Here’s why- it started out so strong, man. And then, it broke my heart a little bit. Though I battle blind, love is a fate resigned, memories mar my mind, love is a fate resigned. Really listen to her with that one: memories mar my mind! When it was good it was so good! And better to have loved and lost, right? Either way, great song, got me through a breakup, and Amy is objectively one of the greatest to ever do it. I have high hopes for next season!

Specific games within the season that I feel like deserve their own songs include:

WSU vs Wisconsin: Narco by Blasterjaxx, Timmy Trumpet. Or Jump Around, but mostly Narco. I will not provide any explanation beyond: minivan. IYKYK.

WSU vs Oregon: Almost is Never Enough by Ariana Grande feat. Nathan Sykes. A heartbreaking ballad about what could have been. Obviously.

WSU vs Arizona: Personal by Kehlani, or Personal by HRVY, or Personal by Lee Child, or Personal by The Vamps. OR! The poem Personal by Tony Hoagland- where he writes about how he held others at fault for how depressed he was feeling.

WSU vs UW: All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) - I’m a crumpled up piece of paper lying here, and I remember it all too well.

Soccer - Ex-Factor, Ms. Lauryn Hill

No matter how I think we grow, you always seem to let me know, it ain’t workin’- the season started so so strong, but the latter half was nothing but uphill struggles. Ex-Factor is a song about two people who love and care for each other so much, Hill writes that she knows they care for her. But sometimes, in sports and in situations, no matter how badly you want something to work, it just doesn’t. There were beautiful moments, there were hard moments, and at the end of the day it’s all love.

Specifically:

WSU vs Northern Colorado (6-0): Peaceful Easy Feeling by the Eagles.

WSU vs Oregon State: Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys.

WSU vs UW: Cringe by Matt Maeson.

Volleyball - Walking on Sunshine, Katrina And The Waves

This is self explanatory. This season was great. They went 23-10, made their seventh consecutive run at the NCAA tournament, and while that didn’t end as well as we could have hoped, it’s still an amazing feat! The lyric specifically that I relate to this season is I’ll say it, say it, say it again now, and don’t it feel good!! - the double exclamation points are INCLUDED in the lyrics!! It wasn’t an editors note like the ones I just typed! That is how I feel about volleyball.

Specifically these games:

WSU vs Utah: Detroit Rock City by KISS.

WSU vs Arizona: It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me, Billy Joel.

WSU vs UW: We Are The Champions by Queen. DUBS DOWN FOREVER.

So, what do you think? Any of these songs hit you right in the feels? Who was your top artist this year, and why was it Harry Styles? Kidding! Hope everyone has a great weekend, stay hydrated, love you, Go Cougs!