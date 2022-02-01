Valentines day will look a little different this year as the Pac-12 announced that Washington State will head to Eugene to take on the Ducks on February 14th. The game was originally scheduled for January 20th but ended up getting postponed due to Covid issues within the Cougars problem. This will be the first of this seasons two matchups as they will host the Ducks on March 5th in the regular season finale.

The Cougs will be working to start a new tradition in Eugene and match last years success as they found their first road win over Oregon since 2009 with a 74-71 victory. The Ducks on the other hand will be looking to continue their hot streak as they have currently won seven of their last eight.

Washington State will now play five games between February 10th and the 20th. They will start out with a home game against Arizona and two days later a home game against Arizona State on the 12th. They then will hit a tough road stretch beginning with the Oregon game on the 14th before heading to California and taking on UCLA on the 17th and finishing with USC on the 20th.

These five games will play a major part in the Cougs chances of making the NCAA Tournament as wins over any of these schools will be very good for the resume. Currently, UCLA is ranked third, Arizona is ranked seventh, and USC 19th. The Cougs 27-point victory over the Buffs last night definitely helps their resume but they must continue to build on that if they want to be playing into March.

When the Cougs take on the Ducks on the 14th, the game can be seen on ESPNU at 6:00 pm. I wish you all the best of luck in explaining to your partner why you should be watching a basketball game during dinner on Valentines day!

Basketball:

Football:

