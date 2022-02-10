The Washington State Cougars were soundly defeated by the 24th-ranked Oregon Ducks, 83-30, in a noon tip-off that looked more like it had started at 6 a.m. and the Cougs never woke up.

Oregon (15-7, 8-3 in Pac-12) controlled the game from the tip-off, jumping out to a 21-2 lead in the first seven and a half minutes of the game before taking a 23-point lead into the half. The Ducks were without their leading scorer and rebounder, Nyara Sabally but it didn’t seem to matter as the Ducks blew by the WSU defense and knock home tough shots.

WSU (14-8, 6-5), meanwhile, had loads of open looks early, but couldn’t get the ball to roll in. The Cougars missed their first 13 shots of the game before Krystal Leger-Walker hit an elbow jumper. WSU continued to struggle on both ends in the second period, only drawing as close as 16 while the Ducks piled it on, building a lead up to 25 and ended the first half up 23. The Cougs were 7-of-33 in the first two quarters, including 1-of-16 from 3, with 7 turnovers.

Any thought of another crazy comeback by the Cardiac Cougs was put away pretty quickly as the Ducks came out the locker room with a 9-0 run to push the lead past the 30 mark. The Ducks piled it on some more for the next 17 minutes to finish the game with a 53-point win.

WSU was simply out energized from the start. The Cougars are usually seen bouncing around, dancing, getting excited during the pre-game introductions. There was no sign of that today. On defense they looked sloppy, overcommitting to steal and shot attempts, allowing the Ducks to get open looks rather easily.

“You know, it’s hard to guard great weapons all over the floor, and we never figured out how to guard them,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “And we got really out of whack and missed a lot of early shots and I think it just affected our confidence. We couldn’t put any points on the board, so it wasn’t much of a game.

“It’s disappointing and that’s where we leave it. We’ve just got to move on because we’ve got two big games coming up this weekend.”

The Cougars will have to quickly flush this one away as they turnaround and play the UCLA Bruins on Friday night.