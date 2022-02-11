A belated welcome to newest WSU soccer star Telly Vunipola

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Last week your very own Washington State University soccer managed to grab another transfer from the portal, adding Telly Vunipola to the mix from Syracuse University. Vunipola has worked her way through almost every timezone, starting at University of Louisiana at Lafayette - the mascot of said university is a “Ragin’ Cajun” which just feels fun.

Vunipola is a midfielder/forward, and is taking her graduate year at WSU. She has a unique experience in that her junior season at Syracuse was shortened due to Covid (we’re familiar with that narrative), and she started each game, along with her senior season which was also shortened due to injury. But now she’s back and better than ever, and ready to be a Coug!

During her time down south, she had a shots on goal percentage of .619, took 21 shots, and started in 35 games.

At Syracuse during the 2021 season she scored 6 points, started in all 8 games she played, and had a shots on goal percentage of .600! Her season highs were against Bringhamton, where she took five shots- four of which on goal. She is also the third D1 transfer Todd Shulenberger has signed for the Cougs. Very exciting stuff!

Considering her last two seasons have been shorter than she anticipated, I assume she’ll come out ready to swing for the Cougs with the excitement of a full season ahead. Coach Shulenberger is optimistic and excited about her fitting in.

Overall I’m glad she’s used to upstate New York winters, so the climate shock of Pullman won’t be too insane. It seems to be warming up a bit over here in the midwest (it’s a balmy 45o as I write this! Practically bikini weather!) which is exciting. I hope everyone is staying healthy and safe. Go Cougs!

