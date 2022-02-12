Washington State women kick off another sports-filled weekend

Good morning, everybody. Fans and followers of Washington State athletics were hopefully tuned into the women’s basketball team’s comeback victory last night against UCLA. A full recap will be on the site either after you’re reading this or while you’re reading this. So, I won’t go in-depth on the game, other than to say the win meant a little more with WSU’s celebration of Title IX accompanying the matchup.

The win caps off another sports-filled weekend for our Cougs. The men’s basketball team will look to bounce back tonight from Thursday’s loss to Arizona when they welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils. People smarter than me will have a preview later today.

The game is big for WSU, despite ASU’s woeful season. The Cougs will likely be without Mouhamed Gueye after he left Thursday’s game against Arizona. The Cougs can’t afford to turn one loss this week into two. If you’re in Pullman, it’s a great night to get to Beasley.

That’s the main course for WSU athletics this weekend, but of course there’s a big football game in L.A. tomorrow, as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals battle the hometown L.A. Rams. Here’s a fun trivia question: Find the WSU connection in the Super Bowl. Go.

