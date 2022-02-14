Photo Gallery: A basketball-filled weekend on the Palouse

Beasley Coliseum was packed this weekend, with five games played in five days between Washington State Cougars men’s and women’s basketball. The two programs saw very different results, as the men fell to No. 4 Arizona and ASU while the women swept the LA schools in thrilling fashion.

Oh, the women also played Oregon on Wednesday? We don’t need to talk about that...

When a potential one-seed in the NCAA tournament comes to town, the margin for error is going to be razor thin. Indeed, a sloppy showing plagued the Cougars who struggled to match up with the physicality and talent of the Arizona frontcourt. If you are the type of fan that looks for moral victories, it should be noted that WSU held the Wildcats to their second-lowest offensive output of the year (72 points).

The Cougars were hoping for a bounce back win against the Sun Devils, but the all-too-familiar scoring drought returned and WSU was offensively stagnant for much of the contest. An effort to send the game to OT was nullified when a reckless in-bound attempt by Noah Williams sailed over the head of his intended target — and that was that.

The Pac 12’s biggest crybaby was also in the building, as ASU head coach Bobby Hurley threw a temper tantrum whenever anything didn’t go his way. No wonder the Pac 12 refs are so bad; having to put up with that whiner every weekend is enough to make anybody go crazy.

On to women’s hoops. The weekend kicked off with UCLA and one of the best finishes in recent history. While the Cougars led for most of the game, a late run by the Bruins had WSU in a 7-point hole with 5:37 remaining in the fourth. Sophomore Charlisse Leger-Walker ignited a run late to pull the game within two, then sister Krystal capped off the comeback after getting fouled on a game-tying layup and hitting a clutch free throw to take the lead with 1.7 seconds on the clock.

Against USC, Charlisse Leger-Walker came out blazing with 16 first half points, leading the Cougars to a 20-point lead in the second quarter. But nothing can be that easy, as USC crawled their way back in the second half and had the opportunity to knot it up in the game’s final seconds. It was the senior Krystal Leger-Walker who iced it by stealing the ball with 2 seconds left and dribbling it out to secure the LA sweep.

The path forward gets more difficult for both programs as the end of conference play approaches. The men’s program will travel south to face Oregon tonight and then the LA schools, both of which currently reside in the AP top 25, while the women continue their homestand against ASU and No. 6 Arizona. Go Cougs!

