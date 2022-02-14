Men’s basketball slumps at the wrong time

The Washington State men’s basketball team has a prime opportunity this week when they played host to the Arizona schools. Knock off No. 4 Arizona and complete the sweep against ASU and the Cougs would be riding a seven-game winning streak with a statement win on their resume. A close loss to Arizona and a win against the Sun Devils and the Cougs remain right on the bubble.

Instead, the Cougs now have a lot of work to do following a winless weekend.

The losses to the Wildcats and Sun Devils are a damaging but not fatal blow to WSU’s NCAA Tournament hopes. The Cougs could win out the regular season including wins against UCLA and USC and be right in position for an at-large selection. What the losses did do was reduce the margin of error remaining. The Cougs will need to do some winning down the stretch beginning tonight with a makeup game against Oregon.

This will be a pivotal week for WSU with the Ducks tonight, UCLA on Thursday and USC on Saturday. There is a lot of basketball still to play, but winning at least two of three games this week seems like a needed result.

The women’s basketball team got off to a rough start to the week with a blowout loss to Oregon on Wednesday. The Cougs rallied, however, with a sweep of the Los Angeles schools. They used a furious comeback to beat UCLA on Friday and then held off a USC comeback attempt on Sunday.

The Cougs will host the Arizona schools this week with ASU on Friday and Arizona on Sunday.

The tennis team suffered its first two losses of the season. They dropped a match 3-4 to Utah on Friday before losing 2-5 to Minnesota on Saturday. The Cougs are now 4-2 on the season.

WSU will face UC Santa Barbara and San Diego this weekend.

The WSU track & field team had a very productive weekend as they split up to play in three events.

The Cougs combined to win nine events with a number of other top finishes.

This week is shaping up to be an even busier week for Washington State. The men's basketball team will play three crucial games. The women’s basketball team has two big games of its own. Men's golf is back in action. The track & field team will once again split up to compete in three separate events. The tennis team will attempt to get back in the win column.

Last, but not least, the WSU baseball team opens its season with a four-game series at Hawaii.

