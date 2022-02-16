Podcast Vs. Everyone: What went wrong?

The Washington State Cougars men’s basketball team has hit the skids with three consecutive losses, and we’re left to wonder what’s gone wrong. Losing to Arizona wasn’t unexpected, but losing to Arizona State was, and the Oregon loss was frustrating for the reasons that so many of the other losses were.

What’s going on? And can the fortunes get turned this weekend against UCLA and USC?

The women, meanwhile, survived another pair of close games, and now face a big opportunity with top-10 Arizona coming to Pullman this weekend.

