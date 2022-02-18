Spring soccer is on the horizon

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to any promise of spring in the near future, which was only inspired more by a schedule update from your favorite Washington State University soccer team.

Provided the weather permits, this upcoming peak will showcase five total games for the Cougs, four of which will take place at home. It’ll give us more powerhouse action from some of your last season favorites, and an exciting look at all the new talent brought on in recent weeks. The Cougs open it up March 9th (calendar is already marked) against Idaho at 6:30 PT.

The next three games are also set to be held in Pullman, with the Crossfire Boys Club coming to compete on March 27th, followed by British Columbia on April 2nd, and rounded out with Boise State on April 9th.

Then the Cougs close out their spring games and head across the state, playing Seattle Pacific on April 16th- who the Cougs have played only three times in program history.

British Columbia ended their last season 12-4-2, with a conference record of 9-1-2. They were invited to the U Sports Women’s soccer Championship, a Canadian sports tournament that features teams from all four regions. It brings eight teams up to bat, and each game is single elimination style until a national champion is determined. British Columbia took on Acadia University, Macewan University (who BC lost to 0-1 in overtime), and Université Laval, which -from my limited knowledge, their website is entirely in French- is a French-language university located in Qubec! They tied British Columbia 0-0.

As for Boise State, that’s a program we’re a bit more familiar with. The Cougs have played the Broncos five times during regular season, the last matchup took place in 2016.

I am getting very excited for (slightly) warmer weather and Coug soccer! Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy. Go Cougs!

