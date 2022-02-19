Good morning, Coug fans. Your 2022 WSU baseball team completed a comeback victory lats night over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the season. Jake Meyer hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie and give WSU a 5-4 opening day win.

It didn’t start well for WSU or starter Grant Taylor. Hawaii got out to a 3-0 lead after two innings as Taylor only lasted 1.2 innings. WSU got three runs of its own in the fourth inning thanks to some clutch hitting and a Bryce Matthews two-run home run.

The Rainbow Warriors re-took the lead in the bottom of the fourth before the Cougs tied it up again in the sixth. Then Meyer’s home run rounded out the scoring to give WSU a 1-0 record.

WSU had to use five pitchers to get the job done and Tyler Hoeft picked up the win. Connor Barison got the save.

The two teams are back at it today at 8:35 PT, and you might be able to catch it on ESPN+ for those who subscribe.

NFL Cougs get new deals

Frankie Luvu, coming off an impressive season as a backup linebacker and special teams stud, signed a two-year extension with the Carolina Panthers worth about $9 million. Luvu was all over the field for Carolina, racking up 43 tackles and recovering three fumbles. He also blocked a punt.

Meanwhile, River Cracraft signed a futures deal with the Miami Dolphins. Cracraft was with the San Francisco 49ers before being released during the playoffs.

Links

Washington State extends winning streak to three, holds off Arizona State | The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s women’s basketball team continued its late-season surge with another gutty win – the Cougars’ third in a row.

Former Washington State football players Frankie Luvu, River Cracraft agree to new NFL contracts | The Spokesman-Review

Frankie Luvu is staying put after his brightest season yet. River Cracraft found a new home in the sun.

Meyer Homer Caps Cougar Comeback Win at Hawaii - Washington State University Athletics

WSU opened 2022 with a 5-4 win Friday night.

Brixey Ties Program's 47-Year-Old 60m Hurdle Record at the Arkansas Qualifier - Washington State University Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— Graduate student Sam Brixey tied the WSU men's indoor 60m hurdles record Friday, Feb. 18, as he clocked in at 7.69 seconds to place third in the event at the Arkansas Qualifier.

Cougs Pick Up 17th Win of the Season with a Victory of Arizona State - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State women's basketball team got 20-point performance from junior Johanna Teder Friday, Feb. 18, as the Cougars scored a 65-58 victory.

Men's Golf Sits in Fifth Place After 36 Holes at the John Burns Intercollegiate - Washington State University Athletics

LIHUE, Hawaii – The Washington State men's golf team moved up five places on the team leaderboard in the second round of play at the John Burns Intercollegiate.

Cougars Fall to UC Santa Barbara - Washington State University Athletics

WSU Tennis saw three singles matches go to a third set agaisnt UC Santa Barbara.

Cougs head to Colorado Springs and Team USA tryouts - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Katy Ryan and transfer Shea Rubright will join coach Jen Greeny at the U.S. Olympic Training Center (USOTC) at Colorado Springs.