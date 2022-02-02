Jake Dickert rounds out coaching staff as CB coach Ray Brown returns to Pullman

When a new head coach takes over a program, one of the biggest things they need to tackle first is bringing on a staff of their own. After finishing last season with a make-shift coaching staff, new WSU full-time head coach Jake Dickert has finalized his coaching staff. He made his last hire official on Tuesday with the announcement of new cornerback coach Ray Brown.

Brown comes to Pullman after spending last season as the cornerback coach at Utah State, but he’s no stranger to the Washington State program. Brown previously worked as a defensive graduate assistant under Mike Leach during the 2013 season.

”Through an extensive interview process, Ray Brown has proven his ability to coach and teach our scheme at the highest level,” said Dickert via a press release. “His passion and energy for mentoring young men is easy to see and I believe he allows our players to be their personal best. Join me in welcoming Ray Brown and family to WSU.”

Before heading to Utah State prior to last season, Brown spent two seasons in the same role at Troy and three seasons at Abilene Christian. In addition to that, he also spent a pair of seasons at Arizona State, where he also worked as a graduate assistant.

”Ray completes our full-time staff and I know we have surrounded our team with the right coaches and people that will make all Cougs proud,” Dickert added. “We are all excited for the journey ahead.”

Brown is just the latest assistant coaching hire that already spent time within the WSU program. In addition to the coaches retained from last year’s staff, Dickert also hired offensive coordinator Eric Morris (2012 - inside receivers coach), wide receiver coach Joel Filani (2015 - offensive quality control) and offensive line coach Clay McGuire (2012-17 - same position). Pullman is certainly a unique place in the college football world, so we’ll have to see if some extra familiarity with the Palouse will be an advantage to Dickert’s first full staff with the Cougs.

