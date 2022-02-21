Photo Gallery: WSU women’s basketball shines against ASU and Arizona

The final homestand of another unforgettable season did not disappoint, as your Washington State Cougars defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils (12-11 overall, 4-7 conference) and then upset the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats (19-5, 9-5). In 2021-22, the Cougars have matched program highs with 18 overall wins and 10 in conference play. With two more games to play before heading to Vegas for the PAC 12 tournament, WSU has found itself in uncharted waters of success on the hardwood.

2/18 ARIZONA STATE - Coming off narrow victories against the LA schools a week prior, Kamie Ethridge and Co. were faced with another tough challenge when the Sun Devils took to Friel Court. It was Junior Johanna Teder that stepped up big time, leading the Cougars with 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting and playing all 40 minutes of the contest. It was another nail-biting conclusion after letting a 9-point lead crumble away late, but clutch free throw shooting in the game’s final minute sealed a third consecutive victory.

2/20 ARIZONA - Following an emotional Senior Day ceremony for three graduating Cougs (Michaela Jones, Shir Levy and Krystal Leger-Walker), the scene was set for another potential classic in Beasley. Lacking a marquee victory on an otherwise NCAA tournament-caliber resume, WSU’s starting five came out shooting against the No. 7 Wildcats. Bella Murekatete shot 80% from the field, Teder went 5 of 7 from deep, and the Leger-Walker sisters combined for 27 points in a game Cougar fans won’t soon forget. Not only did WSU beat Arizona, they were flat out the better team all game long.

UP NEXT - The last two seasons under Coach Ethridge have lifted WSU women’s basketball to new heights, setting records and breaking barriers along the way. The Cougs (sitting tied for 2nd place in the PAC 12) now have an opportunity to break a few more barriers in the coming weeks. Beating Stanford for the first time ever, earning a 20-win season and winning its first ever NCAA tournament game are all possible for this team. Make sure to give these ladies the support they deserve as this season comes to a thrilling conclusion. They have earned it.

