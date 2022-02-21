WSU women’s basketball does it again

The Washington State women’s basketball team doesn’t always make it easy, but time after time they figure out a way to get it done. That was the case again this weekend when they swept the Arizona schools and may have officially secured their NCAA Tournament ticket.

If the Cougars aren’t a lock for the Tournament, they have to be close following their 72-67 win against No. 8 Arizona. The win moved WSU to No. 2 in the Pac-12 standings with two games left in the regular season. The Cougs have won four straight and eight of their last 10.

Pretty good senior day.

WSU travels to the Bay Area to wrap the regular season against Stanford and California. If WSU can win one of those two, they will clinch a top-4 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Cougs have never beaten No. 2 Stanford in 44 tries, so that game against Cal on Saturday looms large.

For the men’s basketball team, it was another week of heartbreak. The week started off with a 3-point loss to Oregon. The Cougs then ran into a buzzsaw against UCLA but had a chance to break the skid against USC. Once again, a game against the Trojans came down to the final seconds and once again USC came away with a two-point win.

The Cougs have five games left in the regular season. They will play a home-and-home with Washington this week before closing with a pair of games against Oregon State and a final game against Oregon next week.

The baseball team began its 2022 season this week and opened the year with a pair of victories against Hawaii. The Cougs dropped the third game of the series on Sunday and will need a win on Monday to secure a season-opening series victory.

The men’s golf team, women’s tennis team and track & field teams were also in action this week.

Cougs Finish Sixth at John Burns Intercollegiate



WSU has three golfers finish the tournament carding under par!!!



: https://t.co/mqK5bBGw2A#GoCougs | #BackHome pic.twitter.com/Crqn1qu2hD — Washington State Men's Golf (@WSUCougarMGolf) February 20, 2022

Tough one today in Santa Barbara, bounce back opportunity tomorrow against San Diego.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/sFN8L5UiTd — WSU Cougar Tennis (@WSUCOUGARTENNIS) February 19, 2022

Graduate Student Mitch Jacobson lead the way for Washington State with a first-place finish in the men's high jump as four of the six Cougars entered in the Arkansas Qualifier finish inside the top-10.

->https://t.co/HXYKZUfJt4#GoCougs | #BackHome — Washington State XC/TF (@WSUCougarXCTF) February 19, 2022

Women’s Basketball:

Cougs Stun No. 8/7 Arizona on Senior Day in Beasley - Washington State University Athletics

A junior stole the show on Senior Day in Pullman, as Johanna Teder scored 21 points and hit five 3-point field goals Sunday, Feb. 20, to help the Washington State women's basketball team knock off No. 8/7-ranked Arizona, 72-67, at Beasley Coliseum.

Devastating loss in Pullman as Arizona women’s basketball loses Cate Reese to injury, falls to WSU - Arizona Desert Swarm

A team can recover from a 72-67 loss on the road. It’s difficult to know whether Arizona women’s basketball can recover from its other loss on Sunday afternoon. Star forward Cate Reese was injured with 6:59 to go in the Wildcats’ game against Washington State.

Men’s Basketball:

USC Hoops Defeats Washington State 62-60 - Sports Illustrated USC Trojans News, Analysis and More

The No. 17 ranked USC Trojans hosted the Washington State Cougars at the Galen Center on Sunday night. The Men of Troy were looking for their 23rd win of the season, after defeating Washington at home on Thursday.

USC's Boogie Ellis hits game-winning jumper, sends Washington State to another agonizing defeat | The Spokesman-Review

Washington State lived by the 3 and died by a midrange jumper.

Ellis hits jumper to lift No. 17 USC past Washington State - Washington State University Athletics

Boogie Ellis hit a 16-foot jumper from the foul line with 0.2 seconds left to give No. 17 Southern California a 62-60 comeback victory over Washington State on Sunday night.