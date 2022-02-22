Johanna Teder named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Washington State Junior Johanna Teder was named Pac-12 Women’s Player of the Week on Monday. The guard out of Estonia helped lead the Cougs to a weekend sweep of Arizona State and Arizona.

She began her weekend with four steals, two rebounds, and a team high 20-points going 7-12 from the field and 4-7 from deep while adding another two from the free throw line against Arizona State. The Cougs held off the Sun Devils with a 65-58 victory while shooting 7-8 from the field in the fourth quarter and just over 52% for the game. The victory snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Sun Devils.

On Sunday in the 72-67 upset over 8th ranked Arizona, she finished with another team high 21-points while shooting 7-12 from the field and 5-7 from three. She also added five assists and two free throws to help lead the Cougs to their first victory over a ranked team this season. The Cougs utilized a big third quarter outscoring the Wildcats 19-12 to help lead them to the victory.

Teder and the Cougs will now head to California to finish out the regular season with a game against Stanford on Thursday at 8:00 pm followed by their finale against California on Saturday at noon. Both games will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

The Cougs currently sit tied with Oregon for second place in the conference with a 10-5 conference record. Stanford has tore through the conference this season and is 14-0 in conference and ranked second nationally. A win over the Cardinal would be absolutely huge for the Cougs hopes to play in the NCAA Tournament and would likely give them a bye heading into the Pac-12 Tournament.

