Photo Gallery: WSU men’s basketball outmuscles Washington

Supremacy in the 2021-22 Apple Cup series continues for the Cougars, as Washington State men’s basketball (15-12 overall, 8-8 conference) defeated rival Washington (13-13, 8-8) in Pullman, 78-70. Kyle Smith moves to 4-1 overall against the Huskies in his third year at the helm.

A back-and-forth first half that featured a multitude of flashy dunks by both teams left them knotted up at 33 going into the final 20 minutes. But it was WSU who threw the first punch in the second half, going on a 13-1 run to start the half led by a dominant showing by freshman Mouhamed Gueye. Gueye led the Cougars with a career-high 25 points behind a killer midrange jumper that UW simply did not have an answer for.

Efe Abogidi and Gueye were awarded co-players of the game by Washington State Athletics, and that sentiment reigns here at CougCenter as well. A dominant performance by two of the most athletic bigs in the conference was a refreshing change of pace compared to the three point contests of games past. While UW will likely change their defensive schemes in their upcoming rematch, look out for another major showing by the duo.

UP NEXT - Kyle Smith won’t have too much time to enjoy this win, as the Cougars will rematch against the Huskies in less than 48 hours for part two of the Boeing Apple Cup Series. Then, two straight matchups against lowly Oregon State, who sits at 3-22 overall and just 1-14 in conference play followed by a senior night in Beasley against Oregon. Can the Cougars go on a run before the PAC 12 tournament?

