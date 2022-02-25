WSU baseball takes down Long Island University

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Baseball is back and better than ever, and yesterday your Washington State Cougars handled the Long Island University Sharks with ease, defeating them 10-0.

The first inning went scoreless for both teams, but the second inning started a steady stream of runs for the Cougs. In the seventh inning the Cougs managed to grab 6 runs, bringing the score up to 9-0.

Grant Taylor, backed up by fellow pitchers Jack Lee, Tyler Hoeft, and Kolby Kmetko all gathered nine strikeouts, and only permitted four hits to ensure LIU remained scoreless throughout the game.

Justin Van De Brake led the Cougs in batting, with 2 RBIs and 2 hits. He’s followed up by Jake Matthews, who also landed 2 hits and 2 runs, along with one RBI.

By the time you’re reading this, the second game in the matchup will have already begun! You can find the live stats updates here: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=401215 In the bottom of the first, the Cougs are already up!

Plus, if you’d like to check out coach Brian Green’s postgame from yesterday, find it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ynqfp-kYWHg !

Overall, it looks like baseball is going to be very fun to watch once again! I hope everyone is staying warm and healthy, and I’ll see some of you next weekend! Go Cougs!

