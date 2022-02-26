Cougs on the brink of making history

The WSU women’s basketball team—WSU’s best basketball team, I should add—is in Berkeley tonight to end the regular season against the California Golden Bears. In seasons prior to last year, this would pretty much cap off the season, with only a Pac-12 Tournament game left, and those tended to end after one game for WSU.

But after the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in a generation last year, expectations have risen, and this year’s team is something special. The Cougs are on the verge of a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance—something unfathomable just a few seasons ago. The job Kamie Ethridge and her staff have done with this program is one for the ages.

With a win today at Cal, WSU will have 19 wins in the regular season and 11 conference wins. Both achievements would be program records (at least since the team was governed by the NCAA). More importantly, a win will bolster WSU’s tournament chances. ESPN currently has WSU as a 10 seed in its latest Bracketology, which was updated yesterday morning. WSU had been on the bubble in previous editions, but it seems like a near-lock as we read and write this. A win today and another in the Pac-12 tournament will guarantee a spot in the tournament, and more Pac-12 Tournament wins will only improve the seed. How great it is to be a Coug.

WSU is currently tied with Oregon for second in the Pac-12. Never thought I’d write that sentence! Make sure you read Nate’s outlook on the seeding scenarios. WSU can clinch the no. 2 seed with a win today and a Utah win over Oregon. Go Cougs. Go Utes.

Cougs and Cal tip off at noon PT on the Pac-12 Network. Go Cougs

Football attendance is down across the country. Discuss.

College football attendance declines for seventh straight season to lowest average since 1981 - CBSSports.com

Even the best teams and conferences across college football saw attendance drops this season.

