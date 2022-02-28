Women’s basketball highlights a busy week of Cougar sports

With six different programs in action and games happening every day except Tuesday, it was a busy week for Cougar Athletics last week. And like most weeks, there were some highs and some lows.

Let’s start with the highs. When you set a program record for wins in a season and Pac-12 wins you definitely qualify as a high. The women’s basketball team did both of those things this week when they wrapped the regular season with a win at California.

The Cougs secured the No. 3 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament which gives them a bye into the second round. They will be in action on Thursday against either California or Utah. WSU swept California this season while losing its only contest to Utah 72-66.

The baseball team had a busy week with five games. They went 3-2 with a 3-1 series win against Long Island after losing to Hawaii on Monday. They will compete in the Frisco College Baseball Classic this week including matchups against Texas A&M, Wichita State, and Iowa.

The men’s basketball team got its week off to a good start with a 78-70 win against UW at home. But, things did not end well for the Cougs as they lost the second game of the series, falling to Washington 78-70 on Saturday. The Cougs now have just three games left in the regular season beginning tonight at Oregon State. WSU will then come home for its final homestand when it hosts the Oregon schools this week.

The swimming, track & field and tennis teams were also in action this week.

Washington State track and field graduate student Sam Brixey recorded a top-10 finish at the USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Sunday, Feb. 27, in at The Podium in Spokane, Washington.



https://t.co/B2YNuuNmap#GoCougs | #BackHome pic.twitter.com/tTqpV05Mvq — Washington State XC/TF (@WSUCougarXCTF) February 28, 2022

Cougars can't complete comeback at No. 46 Columbia. On to Pac-12 play next week at Arizona.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/zaQmyPOA9Z — WSU Cougar Tennis (@WSUCOUGARTENNIS) February 27, 2022

Basketball:

Tourney Time: UW, WSU, Gonzaga and Seattle U men's hoops at March - 710 ESPN Seattle

With March signaling NCAA Tournament time, we catch up on where Gonzaga, UW, WSU and Seattle U are two weeks before Selection Sunday.

Ducks face ‘daunting’ path to NCAA tournament bid after loss to USC

After a heartbreaking loss to No. 16 USC, the Oregon Ducks are once again in a dire spot with their NCAA tournament hopes on life support.

Baseball:

WSU baseball shuts down Long Island to win series | Sports | lmtribune.com

PEORIA, Ariz. — For the third time in the four-game series, the Washington State pitching staff threw a gem. But this time, the offense came to play.

Football:

Drew Bledsoe Reflects on Growing Up in Walla Walla, Washington

Before he was drafted by the New England Patriots first overall, before he was ahead of Tom Brady on the depth chart, Drew Bledsoe was a Walla Walla Blue Devil.

Track:

Brixey Records A Top-10 Finish At The USATF Indoor Track And Field Championships - Washington State University Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Washington State track and field graduate student Sam Brixey recorded a top-10 finish at the USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Sunday,