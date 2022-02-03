The last signing day is in the books for the Washington State Cougars, and while it’s unlikely any of the guys who sent in their letters of intent today are going to get you real excited, we think there’s a method in what the Cougs did to fill out this class under new coach Jake Dickert.

We also celebrated hoops’ undefeated weekend from both the men and the women, looking forward to what’s coming for each team as they make their push toward the postseason.

You’ll probably hate it. We don’t care. We also use naughty words from time to time. You’ve been warned.

(If you do like our show, please leave us a five-star review — it helps other people find the podcast.)

Also if you like it: You want to subscribe! It’s the fastest way to get our episodes; most of them hit the feed the night before and will be on the device of your choice before we post to the website.

Also find us on ...

Music by Randy England — you can learn more about his work on Instagram!