WSU tennis in Texas cancelled due to inclement weather

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Back by popular demand, here is an unfortunate update on your favorite tennis team- the Washington State University Cougars had their matches against Baylor and TCU cancelled. The first match would have taken place Saturday the 5th against Baylor, and Sunday the 6th against TCU.

Why cancelled, you ask? A winter storm in Texas.

While this weather is (s)no(w) problem for our Cougs, it is understandably different for Texas teams. I could update you on the current weather conditions (Texas currently has 17 counties under disaster declaration, according to AccuWeather) that wouldn’t be very fun! Instead, let’s focus forward and talk about the next time you’ll get to see some tennis.

On Friday, February 11th the Cougs will take on Utah on their turf at 12:30 Pacific time!

Utah is currently sitting at 6-0, and with the Texas cancellations, this will be WSU’s first swing at any away matches. Utah is 4-0 at home, and beat our mutual opponent Montana 7-0. If you recall, WSU was able to hold Montana at 5-2.

Utah’s Anastasia Goncharova and Lindsay Hung are both 6-0 in singles this season, and Goncharova along with her partner Emily Dush are also 6-0 in doubles. Utah seems to have all the makings of a promising opponent, and will give the Cougs a challenge.

In a brief moment of seriousness I do hope everyone in Texas is able to stay safe and warm. Winter storms are no joke (checking in from Chicago!).

I also hope that wherever you are, you’re able to do the same! Go Cougs!

