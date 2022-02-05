Charlisse Leger-Walker leads the way as WSU dismantles Colorado

Charlisse Leger-Walker, WSU’s outstanding sophomore, poured in a career-high 30 points last night in Boulder, helping WSU to a 63-56 win over Colorado. Twenty of those points came in the second half, which saw WSU pull away in the fourth quarter to get its fourth win in a row. WSU now sits at 14-6 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play. Keep this up and they should be looking at their second NCAA Tournament appearance in as many years.

WSU shot 40% from the field and held Colorado to 31.4%. Johanna Teder chipped in 14 points for WSU. Leger-Walke and Teder each hit four three-pointers. WSU hit 11 on the night and held Colorado to just 6-of-22 from beyond the arc.

Here’s the always fun locker room celebration:

And here are the full highlights:

If you’re in or near Pullman, go see this team play. They just had their game against Oregon rescheduled for Feb. 9 at noon. Who doesn’t love mid-day basketball?

