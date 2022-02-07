Men’s basketball headlines the week that was

The past week of Washington State athletics wasn’t quite as good as the dominating week prior, but the Cougs once again had a very good week.

This was a much lighter week on the schedule with both tennis matches canceled due to poor weather. Without the tennis team in action, it was both basketball teams and the track and field team taking the spotlight.

Let’s start with men’s hoops, where the Cougs pulled off a very rare Bay Area road sweep. The first for the Cougs since 1993. The victory on Thursday against Stanford was a bit easier on the blood pressure, but a road sweep counts no matter how pretty or ugly the wins are.

The team comes back to Pullman for a massive week. The Cougs will host Arizona on Thursday and the Wildcats figure to be no lower than No. 6 when the new poll comes out this week and will likely be a top-5 opponent. When it comes to resumes and Quad 1 wins and all of those good things — Craig has the ultimate resume guide for you — the game on Thursday is large.

On Saturday the Cougs will host ASU. While WSU dominated the first matchup against the Sun Devils, ASU knocked off UCLA on Saturday and has played well recently. Arizona and Arizona State will play each other on Monday before heading to the state of Washington.

The women’s basketball team saw its winning streak snap on Sunday, but only after they secured a road split against Colorado and Utah. The Cougs beat Colorado on Friday before losing to the Utes on Sunday.

This will be a busy week for the Cougs who play a rescheduled game against Oregon on Wednesday in Pullman before hosting UCLA and USC on Friday and Sunday.

The track and field team was busy hosting a pair of events and yet again showed out well.

The Washington State men's and women's track and field team had multiple top-10 WSU record marks, as the Cougs hosted two meets, the WSU Invitational and WSU Open, at the Podium in Spokane, Wash.

https://t.co/3IUklj4nMB#GoCougs | #BackHome — Washington State XC/TF (@WSUCougarXCTF) February 6, 2022

The teams combined for 13 top-5 finishes including nine on the men's side. That was headlined by a win by Sam Brixey in the 60-meter hurdles and second-place finishes by Mitch Jacobson (high jump), Jacob Englar (pole vault), Nick Johnson (60-meter hurdle), and Jared McAlvey (400-meters).

This week, the Cougs will split up to compete in three events.

Football:

Washington State secures commitment from highly ranked long snapper Luca Rodarte | Washington State University | khq.com

Luca Rodarte, one of the country's top-ranked long snappers, committed Saturday to Washington State's football program.

Washington State products Jaylen Watson, Abraham Lucas earn kudos during Senior Bowl week | The Spokesman-Review

Most of the experts agree: The draft stock is rising for a pair of NFL hopefuls out of Washington State.

Women’s basketball:

Washington State women can't complete comeback, fall at Utah | Washington State University | khq.com

A furious rally in the fourth quarter fell short as Washington State couldn’t climb out of a 19-point hole in a 72-66 loss to Pac-12 foe Utah on Sunday at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Utah women’s basketball: Utes surprise Washington State - Deseret News

Brynna Maxwell scored 11 points, Gianna Kneepkens had 10 and Kelsey Rees grabbed 11 rebounds in the Utah Utes’ 72-66 win over Washington State.