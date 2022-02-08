Mouhamed Gueye named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week again

For the third time this season, Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. The 6-foot-11 big man from Senegal played a big role in the Cougars wins over Stanford and California. He previously won the award in mid-January, coincidentally after a homestand against Stanford and California. He also took home the award in November during non-conference play.

On Thursday in the 66-60 victory over the Cardinal, he finished with eight points and a team high nine rebounds while adding a block and two steals. The Cougs started out strong in this one and lead 33-21 at half before needing to hold off a Cardinal comeback in the second half. Fortunately, this comeback did not lead to a 14-minute stretch with no field goals like last time and the Cougs were able to pull this one out.

Saturday in the 68-64 victory over California, Gueye hauled in five rebounds while adding 10 points, three blocks, and two steals. The Cougs other big man, Efe Abogidi, brought in 11 rebounds himself. The two of them tallied over half the teams total rebounds as they wound up with 30. They did however struggle bringing in offensive rebounds as they had just 7 on the night.

Gueye will look to continue the success he had last weekend during a massive stretch over next few weeks. The Cougs will first host #4 Arizona on Thursday at 6:00 pm and then Arizona State on Saturday at 7:00 pm. They will then hit the road and take on Oregon on Monday, February 14th, then UCLA next Thursday the 17th, and USC on Saturday the 20th.

The Pac-12 and the Cougs also announced the addition of two rescheduled games that were originally postponed due to Covid. They will now host Washington on Wednesday, February 23rd at 8:00 pm and will then head to Corvallis to take on the Beavs a few days later on Monday, February 28th. Both games can be seen on ESPNU.

The rescheduled games now mean that the Cougs will play back-to-back games against both Washington and Oregon State. The Cougs take on the Huskies Saturday, February 26th at home just a few days after their game against them on the road. They will then stay on the road and make the trip from Seattle down to Corvallis and take on the Beavs February 28th and return home for their final two regular season games coming against the Beavs on March 3rd and Oregon on March 5th.

The Washington State women's basketball team kicks off its final home stand of the 2021-22 season this Wednesday, Feb. 9, when the Cougars host No. 24 Oregon for a rescheduled Pac-12 Conference contest. Tip-off against the Ducks is set for 12 p.m. PT and will air live on the Pac-12 Network.

While Gueye has taken the award three times, the latest honor marks the second time for the big forward in Pac-12 play after also taking home the top freshman award three weeks prior on Jan. 16. He becomes the second newcomer to earn three Freshman of the Week awards in the conference trailing Stanford's Harrison Ingram who has earned a league best five weekly awards on the year.

In coordination with the Pac-12 Conference office, Washington State men's basketball has rescheduled its final two postponed games with Pacific Northwest rivals Washington and Oregon State. The first leg of the Boeing Apple Cup will now take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum. The final rescheduled game at Oregon State will take place Monday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.

The Pac-12 announced its 13th weekly honors of the 2021-22 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva and voted on by media who cover the league.

With a new recruiting class in, some players coming and some going, and a TON going on all over the college football landscape, there was plenty to talk about as the Head Coach of the Cougs, Jake Dickert, joined Ian Furness on this Monday of Super Bowl week.