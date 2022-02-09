Charlisse Leger-Walker named top-10 finalist for Ann Meyers Drysdale award

Over the past two seasons, WSU’s star sophomore Charlisse Leger-Walker has quickly turned into one of the top players in the nation. On Tuesday, one of the top awards in women’s hoops also shined the spotlight on the Cougar team leader.

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced the top-10 finalists for the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award this week, and the list included Leger-Walker. The honor is given to the top shooting guard in women’s basketball each season. The list of top-10 finalists will be whittled down to five in early March.

After winning Pac-12 freshman of the year last season, Charlisse Leger-Walker has continued her hot shooting this year. The New Zealand native is currently leading the conference in both points and total field goals made. She is also averaging 17.2 points per game, good for the second highest average in the nation. Last week, she put up some of her biggest numbers yet dropping a career-high 30 points, including 20 in the second half, to help lead WSU past Colorado.

Leger-Walker is just the second player in program history to be named a finalist for one of the top position player awards in women’s hoops. She follows Borislava Hristova, who was named a top-10 finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award in 2019.

The national honor comes just one day before WSU’s next major showdown this afternoon against Oregon. Leger-Walker and the Cougs will host #24 Oregon this afternoon in a game rescheduled from last month due to COVID issues. It will be a big one for the Cougs, who look to get back on the plus side after their 4-game win streak was snapped Sunday at Utah. Tip-off is set for noon and can be seen on the Pac-12 Network.

