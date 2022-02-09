 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast Vs. Everyone: BRING ON THE WILDCATS

The Cougs have a chance to make a statement when they take on Arizona in one of its biggest games in a decade or so.

By Jeff Nusser and Craig Powers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Washington State at Stanford Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington State Cougars men’s basketball team is rolling, having picked up five consecutive victories, and now they have their best chance to make a statement this season when Arizona comes to town for a massive matchup on Thursday.

It’s hard to overstate how big of a deal this game is for the Cougs; it’s not a “must-win,” given that WSU isn’t expected to win by really any metric. However, if they do figure out a way to pull it off, it would be the kind of signature win that can make an NCAA tournamrnt resume. It’s something that WSU currently lacks.

The women’s team also is facing a huge weekend, playing Oregon, UCLA, and USC all at home. We preview that, as well.

