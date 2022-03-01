For the fourth time this season, Mouhamed Gueye was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the week. The conference announced that the forward from Senegal earned the award Monday afternoon. Washington State split the season series against Washington this past week with their win coming on Wednesday in Pullman before dropping their matchup in Seattle on Saturday.

In Wednesday’s 78-70 victory, Gueye finished with a career-high 25-points while shooting 11 of 23 from the field and absolutely dominating in the post. The Huskies seemed to be more focused on the mid-to-long range shots and were allowing Gueye to finish easily near or at the rim. He added five rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal throughout the night.

The Cougs started out pretty even throughout the night and went into half tied with the Huskies. They came out strong in the second half and held an 11-point lead at one point before the Huskies were able to cut that lead to just one. Gueye and the Cougs finished strong and held on for the 8-point win that wound up securing the Boeing Apple Cup Series.

Saturday’s game in Seattle did not turn out as well for the Cougs as it did a few nights earlier and they would fall to the same score the Huskies did, 78-70. Gueye finished the night with 10 points, seven rebounds, and one steal. He also added a career-high four assists beating his previous career-high that was set in the first game of the series.

Gueye’s four Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards sets a few school records as he is the first and only player to win more than two Freshman of the Week awards in a single season. It also marks the first time in program history that the Cougs have won more than three weekly awards in a season as a team.

Gueye and the Cougs will look to continue their push this week as they play Oregon State again on Thursday at 8:00 pm before finishing the regular season off on Saturday against Oregon at 1:00 pm. Thursday’s matchup can be seen on FS1 while Sunday’s finale will be on CBS.

*****

Basketball:

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva - Feb. 28, 2022

The Pac-12 announced its 16th weekly honors of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season as presented by Nextiva and voted on by media who cover the league.

Gueye makes it four as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Continuing his stellar inaugural campaign in the Crimson and Gray, Mouhamed Gueye was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the fourth time on the year, earning the award for the week ending Feb. 27.

Golf:

Women’s Golf Wraps Up Play at the Westbrook Invitational

Junior Jiye Ham and freshman Jinyu Wu led the way for the Washington State women’s golf team in the Cougars’ first tournament of the spring, as both golfers finished the Westbrook Invitational in a tie for 23rd after carding 2-over; 218.