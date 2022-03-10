Thoughts on WSU’s win over Cal in the Pac-12 tournament

Each time Washington State played California, the Cougars were expected to win comfortably. And each time, the game was ... not all that comfortable, including last night’s 66-59 victory in the opener of the Pac-12 tournament.

None of the three games were closer than four points in the end, and, according to kenpom.com, WSU’s win probability didn’t drop below 58% in any of them — meaning, at no point in any of the games was WSU expected to lose, given the relative quality of each team.

WSU also didn’t win any of the games by double digits, which means that it rarely felt like it was as easy as the stats suggested, and that’s largely because of Cal’s style — which is neither effective nor aesthetically pleasing.

To put it bluntly, Mark Fox’s strategy this season has been to ugly things up as much as possible thanks to a roster that’s pretty devoid of talent. The Golden Bears were the slowest-paced team in the conference — by a mile — while also being the second-worst offense in the conference. Only ASU was worse, but the Sun Devils would pass them in the conference efficiency rankings if we take out that insane game against WSU where they scored 29 points.

One might argue that this is the strategy that Dick Bennett employed, and you wouldn’t be wrong, except Dick was able to put together an elite defense in short order. Fox hasn’t done that — he’s just made his team painfully boring.

Unfortunately for this matchup, the Cougs also are pretty deliberate — 9th in the conference in overall tempo and 10th in average offensive possession length. When you put two teams determined to slow it down on offense together, then put the Cougs in a zone for most of the game, then mix in some refs who can’t stop blowing their whistles ... yeah, it’s going to be brutal.

That’s why you just be happy that you survived, and then set your sights on UCLA.

For Cal fans, I assume it has to drive them nuts to watch WSU beat them. Kyle Smith and Fox were hired at the same time, and the two programs are on very different trajectories. I sincerely hope a coaching change is in Cal’s near future, because Fox ain’t it.

Looking ahead to tonight, I’m not totally sure how to feel about WSU’s chances. Kenpom.com calls it 70-63 in favor of the Bruins, who are ranked 8th in his system, with WSU pulling off an upset about 25% of the time. A 1-in-4 shot isn’t bad, especially considering we’ve already lost once!

But that one loss was a train wreck, and while we never play well at Pauley, I’m also concerned that it’s just a really tough matchup for us this year. We obviously played the Bruins tough last season, beating them in Pullman, but while the Bruins are a year more experienced with essentially the same roster, the Cougs are pretty different — particularly on the perimeter.

Where we were running 6-foot-3 and up against UCLA’s plethora of raptor-sized wings, we’re now running out a pair of 6-foot-and-under guards to try and generate offense — and Michael Flowers and Tyrell Roberts both struggled mightily in the Los Angeles. Throw in the fact that UCLA also added a legit rim protector in the offseason ... and this just suddenly looks like a very, very difficult ask for the Cougar offense, which put up a paltry 0.82 points per possession — third-worst of the season.

And then you throw in the fact that Mouhamed Gueye might not be available, and if he is, is probably not 100% ... it just gets harder to figure out how the Cougs will score.

Dishon Jackson being back for this one probably helps. And it also probably helps that Tyger Campbell will play in this one, as weird as that sounds — he’s 5-11, and he sat out the game in LA. Assuming he plays tonight, that’s probably beneficial to the Cougs’ offensive efforts, just on Campbell’s size alone. But WSU likely will need a big effort from the likes of Noah Williams or Andrej Jakimovski to have a legit shot tonight.

